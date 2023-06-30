Fadillah: Putrajaya looking at ways to put carbon trading under Ministry of Plantation and Commodity

KUCHING (June 30): The federal government is looking into ways to put carbon trading under the Ministry of Plantation and Commodity, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Minister of Plantation and Commodities said he had spoken with Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad on material steps to develop carbon trading.

“This carbon trading includes carbon capture storage (CCS) and also the trading itself, where at the national level, carbon trading is already included in the Bursa stock exchange.

“So far in terms of legislation or jurisdiction, it is under the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry which is under Nik Nazmi.

“We already discussed, whether we can separate carbon conservation and carbon trading, and place under the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, in accordance with what is defined under the United Nation (ESG), carbon is calculated now as a commodity,” he said when met after attending the Hari Raya Aidiladha sacrificial rites ceremony at Kampung Gita Laut here today.

Fadillah said although preparation works to develop carbon trading are already in the pipeline, he noted that the setting up of the regulatory framework may take longer time due to the technicality process involved in legislation.

He also said that his ministry would need to set out a clear and robust regulatory framework, especially on carbon pricing policies.

“The discussion has already started, in the cabinet and the matter also is being discussed at the official level between the two ministries.

“And at the federal level as well, we are discussing legislation and also the tax structure related to carbon trading.

“But this takes a little time because it requires a change in the legal structure and also the policy

“So this is being detailed and I hope it can be finalised soon,” he said.