Fatimah: Teachers, children at preschools still have to wear face masks

KUCHING (June 30): Teachers and preschool children are once again reminded to wear face masks, especially if they have flu symptoms, while at their premises.

Even though the Ministry of Health has announced that the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory in public transport and health facilities, teachers still need to be responsible for the children under their care, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We welcome what has been announced and now it depends on the individuals themselves whether or not to wear a face mask as it is no longer mandatory.

“However, at the preschool level, teachers and children are advised to wear face masks, especially if they have a common or mild flu,” she said.

Fatimah was met by reporters after officiating at the closing of a women leadership training camp for the Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak Women Section here today.

On the announcement by the Ministry of Health, Fatimah said it must have been properly evaluated by the relevant parties before a decision was made.

“For Sarawak, all this while we have been following the guidance from the Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee either at the federal or state level.

“I believe that before they made the announcement, they must have assessed the matter well and may have considered the Covid-19 cases or reduced risk factors in addition to the high level of immunity among our society,” she added.

Regardless, Fatimah said her ministry welcomed the announcement and many foreign countries today also do not require the wearing of face masks in public places.

It was reported yesterday that the wearing of face masks will no longer be mandatory in public transport and health facilities including hospitals, starting next Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that individuals positive for Covid-19 are however required (not compulsory) to wear face masks when in clinics or hospitals and in public transport.

She also said that the isolation period for Covid-19 cases has been shortened from seven to five days from the onset of the first symptoms, also effective next Wednesday.