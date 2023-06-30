FMD in Indonesia being monitored to prevent spread to Sarawak

MIRI (June 30): Sarawak is still free from the foot and mouth disease (FMD), which is affecting cattle in Indonesia, and the authorities here are keeping a vigilant eye to prevent the spread of the disease to the state.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said precautionary measures were being enhanced in Sarawak.

“My ministry, through the Veterinary Department, is closely monitoring this disease so that it does not spread to the state.

“We already have in place strict regulations, both for export and import of animals and meat,” he told the media after the presentation of sacrificial meat for the poor in conjunction with Aidiladha at Jannatul Firdaus Mosque in Limbang yesterday.

Perkim Limbang chairperson Datin Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud and treasurer of Limbang District Islamic Welfare Trust Board (LAKIL) Mahmud Amit were also present.

FMD affecting livestock is prevalent in Indonesia and this has a significant impact on the supply of sacrificial cattle and goats for Aidiladha this year.

According to media reports, the epidemic that struck since last year has resulted in fatalities and reproduction rate, slashing supply to meet the demand this year.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said Sarawak is recognised for its strict regulations on exports and imports to prevent FMD from affecting its livestock industry.

“The rules include not exporting and importing live animals and meat from affected areas and countries,” he said.

He also called on Muslims here to embrace the spirit of sacrifice by working together to ease the burden of the needy people in their midst.

Meanwhile, 60 buffaloes were offered as sacrifices by local leaders, associations, non-governmental organisations, individuals, mosque and surau committees and others in the district.