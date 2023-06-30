Iban entrepreneurs in Kapit complete digital marketing training

KAPIT (June 30): Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang on Wednesday officiated at the closing ceremony of the ‘DCCI Digital Marketing Training’ at the Kapit Public Library.

Held from June 26-28, the training programme was attended by about 30 enterprising Ibans from Song and Kapit districts. It was conducted by professional facilitator Edwin Engbat Gara of M/s Gara International Sdn Bhd.

Nyabong, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Tabung Ekonomi Gayasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), in his closing remarks thanked the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for providing the free training to the Dayak community in Kapit Division. He also thanked Edwin Engbat for facilitating the programme.

Nyabong said he came to know that this Digital Marketing Training is one of the many series of training organised by DCCI throughout Sarawak. He thanked the Sarawak Government, particularly the Ministry of International Trade and Investment (Mintred), for providing the fund to organise the training.

He congratulated all the participants for their interests and commitment in taking up this training, saying without their participation, this training programme would not have been a success.

“Digital economy is our Premier’s clarion call since the beginning of his administration in 2017 to move Sarawak forward by embracing digital technologies and developing strategies that could best help industries and people to thrive in this digital era.

“Also to spearhead the digital transformation to advance Sarawak’s economy and reduce reliance on natural resources. This has led to the setting up of Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) as implementing agencies,” he said.

He elaborated this included establishing a state-wide network coverage of telecommunication infrastructure and services that will enable the adoption of digital technology in agriculture for ‘Precision Farming’, Industry 4.0, e-learning and telemedicine to support Sarawak’s digital economy initiatives towards high income and developed state status by 2030.

He explained Digital Marketing is one of the components of marketing that uses the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computer, mobile phone and other digital media and platform to promote products and services.

“It helps to reach a larger audience rather than traditional methods and targets prospects who are most likely to buy your products or services,” he said.

Nyabong said there are various Digital Marketing strategies, stages and categories which he believed the facilitator had taught the participants throughout the training.

He concluded by saying the success of this training programme has clearly indicated that the participants had put themselves in the right track.

Earlier, DCCI executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang and Edwin also spoke at the closing ceremony.

One of the participants Joshua Dominic Chunggat thanked DCCI and Edwin for sharing vital information and tips on Digital Marketing. Joshua chose to be a Tuai Rumah (longhouse chief) and venture into the insurance industry after graduating instead of joining the civic service.

Another participant was Tuai Rumah Susie Dominic who is a beautician and wedding make-up artist, earning a lucrative income from her business.

On the other hand, pensioner Tang Bukok, who was appointed Tuai Rumah last year, said he makes about RM21,600 a month from his businesses – homestay, room cleaning, transportation and contract works.