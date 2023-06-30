Kota Sentosa rep to seek approval to use part of devt allocation to help village in Bt Lintang constituency

KUCHING (June 30): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap will seek approval to use part of his development allocations to assist Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya which is located in neighbouring Batu Lintang constituency.

He said he would need to get approval from the Sarawak Premier’s Office to shift funds from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) to help complete an ongoing community hall project at the village.

“My RTP funding is for N12 Kota Sentosa, but I want to help villagers from Kampung Tabuan Paya in N11 (Batu Lintang) who are without a ‘balai raya’ (community hall) to meet their community activities,” he said.

Yap, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) central assistant Information secretary, said this when officiating at Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya’s Ngiling Bidai ceremony to mark the close of Gawai Dayak, here yesterday.

However, the assemblyman said he has yet to decide on the amount he plans to allocate.

Batu Lintang constituency is currently represented by independent See Chee How.

Yap also informed that his SUPP counterpart, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, had given a government grant of RM100,000 to Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya for the first phase work of the community hall.

He also said the Sarawak government is continuously generating income from investments to fund the wellbeing of the people, among other things.

With Yap at the event was Petrus Matthias, a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.