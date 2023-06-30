Kuching beauty and spa centre worker jailed for stealing RM688 from employer

KUCHING (June 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a beauty and spa centre employee here for a total of five months for three charges of stealing a sum of RM688 belonging to the company.

Margaret Sherli Johari, 24, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who sentenced her to three months in jail for the first count and one month in jail each for the second and third counts.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently from today (June 30).

Margaret was charged with three counts under Section 381 of the Penal Code for theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

According to the first charge, Margaret stole RM499 belonging to the beauty and spa centre around 2pm on Nov 17, 2022.

According to the second and third charges, she stole RM99 and RM70 from the same place around 10am and 2pm on March 14, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police report was lodged after a complainant from the company found that the cash was lost and had been stolen by Margaret.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Margaret was unrepresented by legal counsel.