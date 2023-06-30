Kuching cops set up five roadblocks under Phase 2 of Ops Bersepadu

KUCHING (June 30): The police set up five road blocks here last night under Phase 2 of Ops Bersepadu for crime prevention.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a short period of time, the police had detained several motorcyclists without a licence, having modified motorcycles with fancy plate numbers, as well as exhaust pipes that did not meet specifications.

“The police have also detained an individual for possessing a packet believed to contain methamphetamine, so he will be arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and further screening and investigation will be conducted against him,” Ahsmon told a press conference at a roadblock along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Ahsmon said the biggest success for Phase 1 of Ops Bersepadu for crime prevention was busting two robbery syndicates, namely the ‘Mar’ gang, that targeted big houses in the Stampin, BDC, and Tabuan Jaya area, and the ‘Debu’ gang that targeted 24-hour stores.

During a press conference for the launching of Phase 2 at the Kuching District police headquarters, Ahsmon said from January to June 28, 2023, the crime index showed a decrease of six cases compared to the same period in 2022.

“In 2023, the Kuching Criminal Investigation Department (CID) opened 394 investigation papers and 185 cases have been successfully charged in court, involving 430 offenders.

“The case solution is at 46.95 per cent whereas cases that contribute to the increase in crime are theft cases with a rise of 47 per cent compared to 2022,” he said.

Ahsmon added the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department made 1,237 arrests involving drug abuse and a total of 698 individuals have been charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) opened 320 investigation papers with 77 cases charged in court.

“The operation will be continued from time to time to ensure the safety of the people and crime prevention in Kuching,” he added.