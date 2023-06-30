Kuching South mayor tells parents, guardians not to leave their children unattended at MBKS pool

KUCHING (June 30): Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant and not to leave children unattended during swimming activities.

In a statement today, Wee said it is crucial to exercise caution while supervising the little ones during any outdoor activities and also to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) swimming pool.

He said this following an incident involving a four-year-old boy who almost drowned at the MBKS swimming pool on June 28.

Wee, who visited the little boy at the pediatric ward at the Sarawak General Hospital here today, praised the lifeguard for his swift act in saving the boy’s life.