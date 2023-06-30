Loke: Authorities probing incident of minister barging into KLIA to help detainee from China

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): Authorities are investigating an incident in which a minister allegedly forced their way into the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) arrival hall to aid a detainee from China, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Safety protocols need to be followed, he commented at the launch of the MYAirline student discount programme at KLIA, according to online news portal Free Malaysia Today.

“We are leaving it to the airport authorities because they will be doing a detailed investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

The same report added that Loke’s aide did not confirm whether the incident occurred at KLIA Terminal 1 or Terminal 2.

Yesterday, online news portal Bebas News reported that a minister had barged into the KLIA International arrival hall without a pass to help a woman from China who was denied from entering the country two days ago.

An unnamed source reportedly said that the minister used their ministerial powers and got angry at the KLIA auxiliary police and immigration officers when prevented from entering.

The report added that it was allegedly the third time the minister had done this with detained airline passengers although it was unsure whether previous incidents involved passengers from China or other countries. – Malay Mail