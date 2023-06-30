Lorry driver jailed for drunkenly outraging modesty of friend’s wife in Bau

KUCHING (June 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a lorry driver for 12 months for assaulting and using criminal force to outrage the modesty of his wife’s friend by forcing her to put his penis in her mouth.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Sukre Abdullah, 47, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or using criminal force on any person, intending to outrage, or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage the modesty of that person.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Sukre committed the offence against the 47-year-old victim in the toilet of a village hall in Bau around 3.26am on June 18, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was heading to the toilet when Sukre followed her and pushed her inside the washroom.

Sukre then attempted to rape the victim by using criminal force against her by strangling her neck, hitting her head, folding her arms behind her back, pulling her hair, and twisting her left leg, apart from forcing her to suck his penis.

The victim somehow managed to struggle and kick Sukre before escaping from the toilet to save herself.

A police report was lodged and Sukre was arrested on the same day around 5pm.

The investigation revealed that Sukre was under the influence of alcohol and admitted to have committed the acts against the victim.

A medical report from Lundu Hospital found that the victim suffered soft tissue injuries from the incident.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Sukre was unrepresented by legal counsel.