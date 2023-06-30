Mayor clarifies MBKS library already open, encourages public to drop by

KUCHING (June 30): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Library is already open to the public.

In a statement, MBKS said it received numerous comments and misunderstanding regarding the library’s opening.

“MBKS Mayor Dato wee Hong Seng would like to clarify that the community library was opened on June 20, 2023.

“It appears that some members of the public may think that the library is not operational because the door is closed. However, the door is closed to maintain a cool temperature within the premises due to the air conditioning being turned on,” it said.

MBKS said it believes that the picture circulating on Facebook informing the public about minor renovation works taking place in the library is not recent.

It added the library has been utilised by a voluntary group of retired teachers who conduct tuition classes for children from nearby residents.

These classes have been taking place every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm to 4pm since May 2 this year, it said.

“The Mayor has personally visited the community library and conducted a live session there to inform the public of the library.

“While the Mayor is satisfied with the facilities, there are some improvements that need to be carried out to enhance the overall experience and ensure the comfort of the patrons,” it said.

MBKS said it is thankful to Kuching Love Book Association for their generous donations to the library; including story books, reference books, a water dispenser, air conditioning, and computers.

“The community library not only features a reading area but also includes a children’s activity room and digital facilities to promote digital literacy within the community.

“The Mayor encourages the public, especially residents nearby, to visit the library and hopes that the library will be well-utilised by the community,” it said.