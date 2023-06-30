Ngie Ann Trading launches first outlet in Miri with special promo

MIRI (June 30): Ngie Ann Trading Sdn Bhd, an electrical and electronics products retail store, has opened its first outlet at Assar Commercial Centre, Jalan Miri By-pass here.

Being its first outlet here, Ngie Ann Trading now has a total of four outlets in Sarawak of which two are located in Kuching and one in Sibu.

The two-storey outlet showcases the latest products from renowned brands, where customers can view the latest LED smart televisions and choose a host of home appliances according to their needs and budgets.

With an eye-catching and great display showroom, the series of products displayed include Samsung, Sony, Sharp, LG, Panasonic, Midea, Toshiba, Daikin, Electrolux and many others.

In connection with its grand opening yesterday, the outlet is having a four-day special promotion from June 29 to July 2, offering lots of best deals and low priced items.

Throughout this period, the outlet is offering electrical items like blender, rice cooker and oven at only RM25 each for the first five customers, based on a first come first served basis.

For easy purchase, the outlet also provides AEON credit installment scheme and accepts credit card payments.

With every purchase of RM300 and above, customers are entitled to participate in its ‘Grand Opening Lucky Draw’ from June 26 to Sept 30, 2023 to stand a chance of winning home appliances products worth RM30,000.

The grand prize is a Samsung projector, while the first and second prizes include Panasonic refrigerator and a LG 13-kg washing machine respectively. In addition there are also lots of other home appliances to be won.

Customers are also invited to come to the outlet on July 1, where there will be lots of games and free giveaways with fun entertainment segments from the My FM and Era FM radio deejays.

Present at the opening ceremony were Ngie Ann Trading managing director Wong Kie Kei, financial director Tiong Lang Yiiun, general manager James Wong, marketing director Joan Goh, as well as representatives from various brands and members of the public.

Visit its Facebook page (Ngie Ann Trading Sdn Bhd) or call 016-2061730 for enquiries. The outlet opens from 9am to 7pm daily.