PM says banks showing commitment to help struggling borrowers, SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): Malaysian banks have shown a willingness to extend help to struggling borrowers and micro and small businesses still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today after a meeting between the industry and the Ministry of Finance was held on Wednesday.

In a statement released this morning, Anwar said the meeting was aimed at “gathering ideas” from top banking officials and other monetary agencies where several policy matters were discussed, including how the government wants the banking industry to play an active role in supporting national agendas.

Among the issues discussed were the government’s carbon-zero ambition and financial pressure on struggling businesses.

“The prime minister has reminded the banking industry that they hold an important role in the effort to drive economic growth post-pandemic, especially towards helping borrowers who are still affected and are struggling,” the Finance Ministry said.

“The government has advised banks to extend its loan repayment assistance to individuals and SMEs in need of it, including loan repayment rescheduling or restructuring.”

The ministry said the banks responded positively, and that the prime minister was “satisfied” by the industry’s “commitment”.

“I am satisfied by the commitment shown by the banking institution to help the people and SMEs. The banking industry must continue to support the development of micro-entrepreneurs, especially vulnerable groups, through programmes like i-Tekad,” Anwar said.

i-Tekad is a microcredit programme by Bank Negara Malaysia meant to help poor households start their own business, offering loans of up to RM50,000. — Malay Mail