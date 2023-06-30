Report non-criminal cases via e-Reporting system, says Kuching police chief

KUCHING (June 30): The Kuching District police calls on the public to make use of the e-Reporting system to lodge complaints on non-crime related incidents.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, in a statement today, said the system is an initiative of the Royal Malaysian Police to provide the best service for the public to file a non-criminal case, without having to go to the police station.

“The e-Reporting system is only limited to Malaysian citizens who are 18 years of age and above and registration for the system is required, so that it can be accessed anytime,” he said.

The types of e-Reporting may include a formal report on lost or missing items such as identification card (IC), driver’s licence, ATM card, road tax, mobile phone, laptop and damage of equipment or important documents due to natural disasters.

The e-Reporting, he added, is also applicable for a complaint on runaway housekeepers – for the purpose of application for cancellation of housekeepers permit only.

The public can access the link to the system at https://ereporting.rmp.gov.my/index.aspx.

For more inquiries, contact Kuching District police headquarters at 082-241133.