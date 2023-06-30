Friday, June 30
RTP jetty projects for Rh Selat in Selangau completed

By Betrisianini Bakit on Sarawak
Lau (left), Dido (second right) and others pose in front of the newly completed jetty.

SIBU (June 30): The two new jetties for Rumah Selat, Nanga Duat in Selangau have been completed, said Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

According to Gira, the RM100,000 Rural Transformation Project (RTP) which started on March 30 this year is expected to be ready by July 17 this year, was completed ahead of schedule on June 26.

The handover ceremony was held on June 27, between the administrative officer of Selangau District Office Lau Siong Ho and Cr Dido Saleh and Cr Ajan Dau, who represented the assemblyman.

Also present at the handover ceremony was  Tuai Rumah Selat and Selangau District Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) officer Nyanah Aboh.

