Sarawak Energy named best overall performer at Prime Minister’s Hibiscus Awards

KUCHING (June 30): Sarawak Energy’s Bakun Hydro Power Generation Facility was named the national-level best overall performer and the Challenge Trophy winner at the Prime Minister’s Hibiscus Awards (PMHA) for 2021/2022 recently held in Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said the awards were presented for its outstanding contribution to environmental conservation and sustainable innovation.

It is the first time that a Sarawakian company has won the PMHA Challenge Trophy.

Aside from the Challenge Trophy, Sarawak Energy said it also received two category-best awards and Excellent Achievement Awards for Bakun Hydro Power Generation and Mukah Power Generation; while its Sejingkat Power Corporation received a Notable Achievement Award in Environmental Performance.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad emphasised the importance of industries to continuously strive towards improving sustainable practices to embrace a green economy.

“While the government has introduced various initiatives to encourage industries to ramp up environmental conservation including funding to promote research and development in green technologies, training programmes and incentives to reduce negative impacts on the environment; we also realise that ultimately, the best way forward is for businesses and industries themselves to realise that sustainability is the way forward,” said Nik Nazmi, who later presented the awards.

He further highlighted the significance of institutions like the PMHA in acknowledging industry players, particularly from private sectors, for their commitment to sustainability.

Congratulating the award winners, the Minister called for unified efforts from all stakeholders — the government, industry players, academics and the public to promote sustainable living; underlining that industrialisation in Malaysia could be more environmentally friendly with the adoption of a sustainable consumption and production approach.

“I trust that the remarkable achievements of the winning companies will inspire others to emulate their success for the benefit of our cherished nation and our planet,” he added.

Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili credited the success to the hard work and commitment of the management and staff of Sarawak Energy.

He also thanked the Group’s Board of Directors for their steer and the Sarawak government for their vision.

“The Sarawak government has long emphasised the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental conservation and social wellbeing. The State prioritises environmental sustainability, economic prosperity and an inclusive society as key pillars in the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he added.

“As Malaysia’s largest renewable energy developer, Sarawak Energy believes that every one of our 5,500 employees has a role to play in environmental stewardship.

“We have implemented corporate level environmental programmes to promote sustainability and environmental excellence across the business. This includes circular economy principles and initiatives, Go Green campaigns and awareness programmes.

“In November 2021, we established a Biodiversity Conservation Committee to streamline biodiversity conservation efforts across the Group and are the first corporate body in Malaysia to commit to the United Nations Global Compact Network’s ‘Business Ambition for 1.5° Celsius’ pledge to limit global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharbini said Sarawak Energy was honoured to receive the awards as it was a much-respected external validation of the Group’s ongoing efforts.

“We align our business to the San Jose Declaration on Sustainable Hydropower’s principles to ensure sustainable hydropower delivers ongoing benefits to communities, livelihoods and the climate based on the belief that ‘the only acceptable hydropower is sustainable hydropower.

“All of our hydropower dams are designed and constructed following stringent guidelines set by the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) to withstand extreme flood events and are also in accordance with guidelines set out by the Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol of the International Hydropower Association,” he added.

Established in 1996, the PMHA which is held biennially is the country’s premier environmental award for businesses and industries that recognises outstanding performance and leadership in the field of environmental excellence.

The Award is jointly organised by Malaysia’s leading private sector non-profit organisations concerned with corporate environmental responsibility, namely, the Environmental Management and Research Association of Malaysia (ENSEARCH), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) and Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI).

The award is endorsed and supported by the Prime Minister’s Department, Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and the Department of Environment.