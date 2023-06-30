Soldier in Sibu loses RM7,000 to fake cleaning service advertised on Facebook

SIBU (June 30): A 35-year-old soldier lost about RM7,000 after she fell victim to a non-existent cleaning service.

It is understood that the victim was interested in the cleaning service, which was advertised on Facebook on June 3.

She then sent a message to a WhatsApp number to book the service.

The woman was then given a link supposedly for booking purposes.

She clicked on the link and made repeated transactions because she was notified that the transactions had failed.

A few days later, when she checked her bank account, she discovered there were several transfers amounting to about RM7,000 to an unknown account.

The soldier then realised she had been cheated and lodged a police report for further action.