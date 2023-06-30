Sri Aman organisations receive grants totalling RM61,000

KUCHING (June 30): Minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM61,000 were distributed to eight village security and development committees (JKKKs) and two women’s bureaus in Sri Aman on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis handed over the cheques during the ‘Majlis Ngiling Tikai Gawai Dayak 2023’ organised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Lingga branch at Rumah Waine Jaya, Tawang Ili, Tanjung Bijat, Lingga in Sri Aman.

Harden, who is SUPP Lingga advisor, also handed over branch membership cards at the event.

He said the event was organised as part of SUPP Lingga’s activities, which aimed to foster closer rapport and relationships with the community.

The event also sought to showcase the cultural diversity of the diverse ethnic groups in Sarawak.