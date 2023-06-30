Tabung Haji clarifies issue of limited, crowded space in Mina affecting Haj pilgrims

MECCA (June 30): Tabung Haji (TH) today clarified that the issue of limited and crowded space in Mina does not only affect Malaysian pilgrims but those from other countries as well, especially when the Haj quota is full or following an increase in quota.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said the issue has been affecting Haj pilgrims from all countries for a long time and is not something new.

Elaborating, he said the borders of Arafah and Mina had been established by law and remain unchanged despite the growing number of pilgrims each year.

“The size and space of tents in Mina are beyond TH control because the facilities in Arafah and Mina are provided by the Saudi authorities for all countries,” he told a press conference here today to clarify the issue being discussed on social media and reported by an English new portal.

He further said that the pilgrims had been informed about the matter during the Haj course in Malaysia and the Masyair briefing by the management of TH hostels.

Syed Hamadah also explained that the introduction of the mattress facility last year presented a challenge to pilgrims who believe they are entitled to separate mattresses each, whereas this situation only applies when they are in Arafah.

To address this issue, he said TH had taken the initiative to release part of TH and Muasassah staff’s office and accommodation space to Haj pilgrims, in addition to allowing them to commute from Mecca based on their own initiatives.

“Besides that, TH has raised the ratio of early nafar (performing the jamrah rites on two of the three days of tasyrik), which used to be only 10 per cent to 50 per cent this year to overcome congestion in Mina,” he said.

Syed Hamadah also denied claims that TH did not act on complaints of broken air conditioners in accommodation tents, as the management has contacted the relevant parties to fix the problem immediately.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the Saudi government plans to improve the infrastructure and facilities in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

He said the kingdom is also assessing the services provided by the agencies involved, including those related to transport, food and health in providing comfort to pilgrims.

“So, we will give feedback on our issues to the authorities. They should plan how to overcome them not only in the long run but also in the near future,” he said. ― Bernama