Tun Jugah Foundation: ‘Dayak’ should be included in ‘Hari Gawai’ greeting

KUCHING (June 30): Tun Jugah Foundation, an authority on culture, said the word ‘Dayak’ should be added to ‘Slamat Ari Gawai’ greeting, be it in oral or written form, to mark the June 1 Gawai Dayak celebration.

This is to distinguish it from other types of Gawai (celebration), it added.

“Tun Jugah Foundation is of the view that the 1st of June should be labelled as Gawai Dayak, otherwise the public could be confused with the traditional Gawai such as Gawai Antu, Gawai Kenyalang and Gawai Tuah, among others,” the foundation pointed out in a statement today.

“The traditional Gawai is full of rituals or taboos, whereas Gawai Dayak is a social festival celebrated by Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu. Traditional Gawai is celebrated by the Iban community only and is still being practiced till today.”

The foundation has published a book entitled ‘Adat Gawai’ as reference for the public.

It issued the explainer following conflicting opinions on the matter lately.

“Referring to the article appeared in The Borneo Post on 29th June 2023, where Minister in Premier’s Office YB Datuk John Sikie Tayai and Encik Sidi Munan, president of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia), each has different views on whether the term Gawai or Gawai Dayak is to be used,” it said.

“In the late 50s, a group of Iban elders in the persons of Tra Zehnder, Temenggong Jugah, Michael Buma, Sidi Munan, Temenggong Montegrai, Gerunsin Lembat, Edmund Langgu and a few others including those from Orang Ulu and Bidayuh communities mooted out an idea towards the formation and formalisation of Gawai Dayak.”

The objectives were to achieve unity, harmony, cultural integration amongst various Dayak ethnicities in Sarawak while celebrating good fortune after bountiful harvest, the statement added.

The mooted Gawai Dayak Festival or Celebration, if materialised, was meant to include all Dayaks, in particular the larger groups of Orang Ulu and Bidayuh.

However, until 1962, the British colonial government refused to recognise the Dayak Day; they were apprehensive that other minority groups would make similar demands.

They thought too that the Dayak community could become politically motivated to oppose the British colonial rule.

Nonetheless, the Colonial Government then compromised and declared June 1 as ‘Sarawak Day’ which was meant to be celebrated by all nationalities in Sarawak.

However, when Sarawak gained independence through the formation of the Federation of Malaysia, Gawai Dayak was officially gazetted on Sept 25, 1964.

It was first celebrated on June 1, 1965 at the house of Datuk Edward Brandah in Kuching, and since then has become a symbol of unity, aspiration and hope for the Dayak community.

“Today, it has become an integral part of Dayak social life. It is a homecoming for those who work in towns or on adventures and employment-seeking sojourns domestically or overseas and a reunion with family members after being separated all year long,” the foundation added.

“It is a thanks-giving day marking a bountiful harvest. It is also a time to plan for the new farming season or planting of economic crops, or to map out other endeavours ahead such as education for the children, career building and even business ventures.

“Moreover, it is a time to showcase Dayak hospitality, traditional costumes, traditional foods and drinks, ritual ceremonies and cultural presentations. Since the Gawai Dayak was first celebrated, June 1 (the day of Gawai Dayak) had been observed as a public holiday by the state of Sarawak.

“To the Dayak community, the whole of June is considered a Gawai month and only ends with an equally grand celebration called Ngiling Bidai (Rolling up the Rattan Mat), symbolising the end of the festivity.”

Gawai Dayak is generic in nature and meant to mark the festive season for all Dayaks regardless of their tribes and religions, the foundation said.