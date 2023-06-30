Two policemen deny assault charges

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Two policemen on Friday pleaded not guilty at a Magistrate’s Court to two assault charges.

Corporal Rizal Lee Abdullah, 34, claimed trial to voluntarily causing hurt to Jumaida Juna, 44, at 8.15pm, on October 6 2022 at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA)’s Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) staff parking lot; while Sergeant Fredy Anak Francis, 32, pleaded not guilty to causing injury to Sarah Hafizah Lok, 22, at 11.50pm on January, 23 this year, in front of a bar at Waterfront near here.

Both were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment of up to one year or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun granted Rizal bail at RM1,500 with two sureties, while Fredy was allowed bail at RM1,000, also with two sureties.

Both were also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station once a week.

The case management for both cases is on August 3.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Francis prosecuted the cases.

In another case, an Indonesian man was charged with causing hurt to a woman with a stick.

Raimon Wadang, 31, was accused of committing the offence to Kerol Cornelis at 5am on November 27 at the Dewan Raya Bunga Patuma compound in Kepayan.

The offence is stipulated under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries up to 10 years’ jail or a fine or whipping or with any two of the punishments if guilty.

Raimon, who was not represented, asked for a lower bail and told the court that he has a wife and a child.

Inspector Albert Basiri proposed RM3,000 bail with two sureties.

Jessica allowed the accused bail at RM1,500 in two sureties on condition not to tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses.

She also set the case management on August 3.