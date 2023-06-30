Two women injured after car crashes on Kapit-Song road

KAPIT (June 30): Two women sustained minor injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Mumu Kapit-Song here this morning.

The hatchback car they were travelling in with another woman landed on its side in a shallow roadside drain.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a report on the accident came in at 7.44am.

Firefighters from Kapit and Song fire stations were then deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found three female victims, where two of the three victims suffered leg injuries and chest pains.

“However, one of the three victims did not suffer any injuries,” the department said in a statement.

The victims were later brought to hospital for a further medical check-up.

For safety reasons, the firefighters also disconnected the car’s battery before wrapping up the operation.