Woman loses leg after falling on Bangkok airport travelator

BANGKOK (June 30): A woman had to have her leg amputated after falling on a moving walkway at the Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, German news agency (dpa) quoted media reports.

The passenger, whose identity has not been released, fell on the travelator on Thursday before her flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the emergency services.

The force of the fall caused the protective cover of the “flat escalator” to open, pulling the woman’s left leg into its mechanism.

Doctors had to amputate the leg above the knee but there is hope that it can be reattached. Airport authority, Airports of Thailand, immediately ordered a safety check on all moving walkways at its facilities. – Bernama