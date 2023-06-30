World record bid for longest ghost net cleanup

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): The upcoming Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) Ocean Partnership Summit is a great opportunity for the relevant stakeholders to gain knowledge on marine efforts in tandem with growing a sustainable niche in the tourism and diving industry, said Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“I am glad that ADEX will be having its Ocean Partnership Summit 2023 here as it allows stakeholders, both government and private sectors, to participate and gain knowledge from experts and experienced speakers covering topics on ocean conservation, education, underwater topography and filming, including an interesting topic on the mermaid industry.

“With the collaboration between ADEX and the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), we hope to elevate Sabah’s reputation as a premier diving destination and further develop the diving industry and tourism sector here in Sabah,” she said during a press conference on the summit at the Sabah International Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

Adex Sabah Partnership Summit 2023 will be held from 18th to 20th August at SICC, featuring global experts and trailblazers from across the globe who will discuss and explore diving disciplines, ocean conservation and sustainability issues, and at the same time offer opportunities to connect, network with industry peers and the wider hospitality, conservation and education arenas.

Built on the United Nations’ proclamation for 2021 to 2030, “Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development”, it will serve as a platform for leveraging knowledge and expertise, becoming an agent for change towards conservation and education, fostering partnerships for a sustainable future, and positioning brands that will contribute to and enhance the development of a sustainable blue economy.

In conjunction with the summit, one of the event’s highlights will be a groundbreaking attempt to set a new world record for the longest ghost net cleanup. Aptly named “Ghost Net Hunters – 23 Hours”, the attempt will take place on 20th August, featuring two Adex ambassadors – Hong Kong actress Hidy Yu and Guiness world record winner Ben Lecomte who will be spending 23 hours in the waters around SICC collecting ghost nets with specialised equipment so they can be removed without causing further damage to the marine ecosystem.

In addition, SICC will become a haven for mermaid enthusiasts from around the globe as it will also feature the ADEX Sabah Mermaid Competition 2023 which will offer an unparalleled opportunity for mermaids to showcase their talent and grace, judged live by esteemed freediving representatives and fellow mermaids.

Earlier in her speech, Christina said that to begin with, the seas around Sabah are recognised to have some of the best diving spots in the world, offering diving destinations both on its west coast and east coast.

Due to the importance of diving as one of the top activities to do in Sabah, she stressed the importance of conservation efforts to preserve marine life and the underwater ecosystem.

Sabah, she said, has established marine parks – Tunku Abdul Rahman Park and Pulau Tiga Park on the west coast, Tun Sakaran Marine Park, Sipadan Park and Turtle Island Park on the east coast, and the Tun Mustapha Park on its northernmost part – which are all under the care of Sabah Parks, to carry out conservation efforts and emphasize the importance of responsible scuba diving, and that not only Sabah Parks, but the island and dive resorts, including the diving community around Sabah, also carry out their own conservation efforts in their respective areas.

In relation, she said Sabah received a total of 90,318 visitors to its dive sites in 2017, and the number increased by 48 percent to 133,921 visitors in 2018. In 2019, the state recorded another increase after it received 137,749 total visitors before it was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.