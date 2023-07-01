Abdul Hadi’s health deteriorating, says son

KUALA TERENGGANU (July 1): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s health is deteriorating and he is currently in a hospital for treatment.

This message was conveyed by his son, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, through a post on his Facebook page this morning.

“Please pray for my father’s recovery. His health deteriorated slightly before the Aidiladha, and he is now receiving further treatment and being monitored by doctors at the hospital,” he said.

According to Muhammad Khalil, who is Batu Buruk Assemblyman, his father was not well when he attended the launch of the Terengganu PAS Youth election machinery in Marang last June 27, but insisted on attending the event.

Muhammad Khalil, however, did not mention the hospital where Abdul Hadi was treated, but prior to this, he had been admitted to the National Heart Institute several times for treatment. – Bernama