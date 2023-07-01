ADVERTORIAL: New Daikin service centre opens at Miri’s MCiti Square

MIRI (July 1): Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd (Daikin Malaysia) has opened its Miri service centre on Wednesday in a grand opening ceremony.

Located at the ground floor of MCiti Square at Jalan Airport, the new service centre marks a significant milestone for the Daikin brand as it continues to expand its presence across the northern region of Sarawak.

The outlet aims to enhance the overall customer experience by providing convenient access to high-quality after-sales services and support to customers in Miri and the surrounding areas including Bintulu and Limbang.

“Daikin Miri Service Centre is equipped with a team of technicians who are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to handle all your air conditioning needs.

“Our goal is to ensure that our clients experience the comfort and peace of mind when it comes to air conditioning systems,” said Daikin Malaysia managing director Lawrence Song.

Song added the company looks forward to serving the residents and businesses of Miri and the surrounding areas through its new service centre, which remains dedicated to maintain the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction, reflecting its position as a trusted leader in the air conditioning industry.

The service centre has a spare parts centre which ensures any breakdown can be fixed within the shortened time frame, he said.

Among those present at the opening ceremony on Wednesday were Daikin Malaysia senior officials including its general manager (Sales) Lee Wai Kok; general manager (Service and Marketing) Chan Hon Leong; head of department (Route Sales) Chia Kent Wee; and senior manager for East Malaysia Region Andrew Tiong.

Daikin Malaysia is the subsidiary of Daikin Industries Limited Japan, and the sales and marketing company for Daikin air conditioning products.

With a headquarters in Selangor and ten branches strategically located throughout Malaysia; and two service centres in Sandakan and Miri – Daikin Malaysia is dedicated to deliver the very best of air-conditioning products with fast and excellent services.

For more information on Daikin Miri Service Centre, visit www.daikin.com.my or call 085-426 303.