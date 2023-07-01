Bomba cleans oil spill at Jalan Repok in Sarikei

SARIKEI (July 1): Nine firemen from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were deployed for oil spill clean-up along Jalan Repok here on Friday night.

Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said the fire department was notified of the incident at 7pm and immediately rushed its team to the scene, near the traffic lights at Batu 2, Jalan Repok.

No accident was reported in the incident, he noted.

“The firemen then proceeded to clean up the oil spill by scattering dry sand on the road surface and the operation was wrapped up after making sure that the road condition was completely safe for road users,” he said.