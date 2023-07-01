Bukit Assek rep fulfils promise to help Sacred Heart School with LED panels

SIBU (July 1): Bukit Assek assemblyman, Joseph Chieng, recently made good on his promise to Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa) to assist the school alumni look into ways and means to install LED panels at the school hall.

Together with officers from the implementing agency, Chieng visited the school to inspect the site for the installation of the panels and to better assess the needs of the school.

“I was approached by the secretary of Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa), Eddy Puah, onboard a flight to Kuching recently and he (Puah) explained to me how the Knights of Shosa had been raising money on their own in helping the school.

“From RM120,000 to refurbish the school hall sound system and two other lecture halls, to RM88,000 to help underprivileged deserving students and another RM400,000 a few years earlier to settle debts arising from the school’s massive redevelopment, I was deeply touched by how passionate former students are,” he said.

Therefore, when Chieng found out that Shosa was looking for someone to help fund the LED panels for the school hall, he said it was an easy decision for him to make.

“How can you turn down a call for help from this group of former students who have risen again and again in aid of their alma mater,” he said.

Furthermore, the Bukit Assek assemblyman said the alumni association was willing to accept any form of assistance, big or small.

“They told me, YB (elected representative) if you give us RM10,000 or RM10 or whatever sum you can in aid of our school, our response would equally be a heartfelt Thank You,” he said.

Chieng said he had long admired Sacred Heart School for its penchant for producing students who remain passionate and grateful to the school, long after they have graduated.

“Somehow, you will always find many former students coming back, again and again to help their alma mater. I find this truly admirable and inspiring and I trust more would follow suit,” he said.

On the LED panels project, Chieng said he would do all he could to assist Shosa.

At the same time, he called on Shosa Knights to step forth with proposals and to serve as consultants in this latest quest by the alumni.

“If you have expertise in this matter, reach out to your alumni or reach out to me. Let us work together to ensure that it is money well spent on a product that is value for money and serves the greater purpose,” he said.

After the site inspection, Chieng was invited to witness the handing over of financial assistance from Shosa to two deserving students, one who needed a pair of glasses and another whose house caught fire.