Chong stresses party unity for DAP S’wak to move forward, prepare for next state election

KUCHING (July 1): Unity among Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) members and unity with other DAP members is critical for the party in the years ahead.

This was the key message from DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen who also reminded Dapsy members to be prepared for the next state election.

“So I think for a party to move forward, there is a need for unity not only among Dapsy members but also across different generations, the middle age, older age, veterans and those retirees. That is where not only the youthfulness but also the experience, the know-how and the knowledge come together.

“Today, we will elect Dapsy Sarawak committee members for the next two years according to our party constitution, and we can foresee that within the next three years there will be state election.

“So it is important that the newly elected Dapsy Sarawak members keep their heads together and prepare to face the state election which will be held within the next three years,” he said.

On the position of DAP in Sarawak, Chong said the party is both a friend and a rival today.

“People asked me what is the position of Sarawak DAP now, very hard to answer as we are both friend and rival because if we are in Peninsular we are friends but when we are back in Sarawak we are rivals so it is quite confusing.

“We are part of the unity government at the federal level but here in Sarawak we are the opposition, that is the bottom line. But, are we going to remain as opposition in Sarawak forever, and that is the point that I would like to highlight to the delegates of Dapsy today,” he said.

“In politics, it is about the number, how many seats you win in elections and that determines your strength and whether you have the chance to form the government.

“Of course in Sarawak, (Sarawak Premier) Abang Jo had once said that there will be no DAP or Anwar, but when the situation arises then the political landscape is there, you have to form the unity government to bring the country to a higher level or bring stability to the country.

“So this applies to Sarawak as well, you see the concept of unity government is that we regardless of whether from DAP or PH will have to sit down together and start negotiating and working together.

“I am here to provide the direction, but how you move along that direction, you have to put your minds, hearts and efforts together and move as one not only for Dapsy but also us the older people or veterans,” he added.

Chong was speaking during the Dapsy Sarawak 2023 Convention held at DAP headquarters here today.

Also present were Dapsy Sarawak chief Peter Hee, Dapsy national chief and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, DAP national executive committee member Young Syefura Othman, and Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.