Choose wisely at the polls, don’t fall for political ploy, Ahmad Zahid tells voters

CHUKAI (July 1): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on voters to make a wise choice in the upcoming state elections and not fall for the Opposition’s political ploy.

The deputy prime minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said, unlike the opposition, BN was more focused on developments for the well-being of the people.

“What we’ve been doing all along has been focused on development, whereas the other side (the opposition chooses) politics of deception. In the end, the deception they had planned worked, and people forgot about the progress we had made. This is the truth.

“But to achieve victory, and let’s say PAS has a ruse, we must explain it to the voters, not just about their deception and lies, but also about how they are misinterpreting Quranic verses and hadith.”

He said this in his speech at the Qurban Perdana and People’s Feast (Jamuan Rakyat) programme at Pantai Penunjuk Kijal here today. ― Bernama