Deputy Premier calls on authorities to hold road safety campaigns for Pan Borneo Highway

KUCHING (July 1): A Pan Borneo Highway road safety campaign must be run to reduce accidents and fatalities involving motorists commuting it, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said such a campaign, which can be organised by the relevant authorities and local community, should remind road users that Pan Borneo Highway is not the same as riding or driving on ‘kampung’ roads.

He made these points in a post on his Facebook page following a road trip on the highway to Kampung Bukit Papan in Lundu to officiate the Opar ‘Ngiling Bidai’ event on June 30.

“This stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway from Kuching to Kampung Bukit Papan is as good as any overseas standard, except in Sarawak (the highway) is toll-free. Unfortunately, I was told many serious motor car accidents (had occurred).

“(I am) not surprised as I had said many times that once the Pan Borneo Highway is completed, motor car accidents will be high (and go) up in Sarawak,” he noted in the post.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said full trauma teams to handle accident victims are only available in Kuching.

He pointed out this is unlike the highways in the Peninsula, such as the North South Highway, where there are medical specialists and trauma teams along the whole length.

“Hence, the (continued) negotiations for health autonomy under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) for Sarawak’s needs (of better health facilities),” he said.