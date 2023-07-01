Don’t hold ‘Ngiling Tikai’ ceremony after June 30, says Sikie

TATAU (July 1): Dayaks in Sarawak are advised to adhere to the custom of the Gawai Dayak celebration by not holding a ‘Ngiling Tikai’ event after June 30, said Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Kakus assemblyman said Gawai Dayak is the biggest event for the community each year and the closing event should be held until the end of June only.

“The Ngiling Tikai should not be held in July, August or the following months because it is no longer in the Gawai Dayak celebration month, and any celebration held after that can no longer be considered a Gawai-related event or closing of Gawai,” he said when speaking at the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) site visit and ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony at Rumah Dilang, Nanga Setengin Ulu Anap on Friday.

Sikie said each celebration related to the Gawai festival should be carried out according to customs and the appropriate period, and not held according to one’s own wishes.

“We (Dayak people) have a special custom that must be followed – everyone knows that the month of June is the month of Gawai Dayak celebration for the Dayak community in the state,” he said.

Thus he reminded all tribal leaders and community leaders, particularly the pemancas, penghulus and tuai rumahs, in the state, especially in Kakus, to follow the tradition of celebrating Gawai Dayak and its closing where any ceremony held after the month of June cannot be referred to ‘ngiling tikai’.

“I also urge other areas in the state to hold the ‘Ngiling Tikai’ no later than June 30 every year,” he stressed.

Sikie also visited and inspected five RTP project sites in Kakus, namely the road construction at Rumah Jackson Rentap in Ulu Anap and Rumah Gelimai in Setusur Anap; the Muput Community Cemetery Road in Sungai Muput, Jalan Rumah Ambrose Uking Jalan Tatau-Sangan, the covered footpath of SK Tatau and the road upgrading in Selitut, which is to be implemented in the near future.

Also present were Public Works Department Bintulu division assistant engineer Ngu Tie Hwa and Pemancha Gerosen Jubin.