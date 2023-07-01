Dr Rundi encourages farmers to be innovative to reap good returns

BINTULU (July 1): Innovation in the agricultural sector, especially the transition from traditional to modern agriculture, is essential to ensure that it is able to provide good returns for every entrepreneur, said Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said agriculture as another sector has also experienced progress in terms of management patterns and cultivation methods which use less energy, but are able to generate a lot of yield.

“As everyone knows, the best example is the technique of growing vegetables through fertigation, hydroponics and so on, which are indeed very profitable with better plant quality results compared to traditional planting methods,” he said.

The Kemena assemblyman was speaking at the Sebauh district-level 2023 Gawai Dayak celebration at the Sebauh community hall on Thursday night.

He also said that the profitable modern farming method should be practised because it is easier to carry out as it uses less energy and is able to produce multiple vegetables when compared to traditional planting methods.

He advised farmers to learn and change to modern farming methods if they wish to achieve higher yields and better financial returns.

He also said the community in Sebauh District should use their land to cultivate and produce commercial crops.

“I am proud of the community in Sebauh because a lot of land has been cultivated with palm oil crops which are seen to be able to generate income for them,” he added.

He also said he had observed that the people in Sebauh had progressed and their standard of living had improved, which was proof of the excellent achievement of the Sarawak government in administering the state.

“If we look at the present time, almost all longhouses in the Sebauh area have been changed from traditional longhouses to new longhouses which are built of concrete and although some still use wood, they have also been improved and designed to be modern and comfortable to live in,” he said.

“This is exactly what the government wants, which is change or transformation towards a better level of life which is a continuous process towards achieving a better life status,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Majang Renggi, Bintulu Division Resident Nyurak Keti, Sebauh district officer William Manggoi and Penghulu Michael Lanyau Ruma were among those present.