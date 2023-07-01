Fadillah to lead M’sian delegation to Kenya for palm oil forum

KUCHING (July 1): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof will lead the Malaysian delegation to Nairobi, Kenya from July 3-7 for the Malaysian Palm Oil Forum East Africa 2023.

A statement from the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities said the forum is poised to be a significant event to explore the trends and growth potential of palm oil in the East African market while fostering bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Kenya in the industry.

It added that Fadillah, who is its minister, is scheduled for a series of high-level meetings with Cabinet Secretaries of Kenya and other relevant stakeholders, including representatives from the palm oil industry.

“These meetings aim to foster greater cooperation and explore potential business opportunities in the palm oil sector between Malaysia and Kenya.

“In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister’s itinerary includes visits to major palm oil refineries and food manufacturing companies,” it said, pointing out that these visits will facilitate knowledge exchange, promote collaboration and provide an opportunity to explore avenues for mutual growth in the palm oil industry.

The working visit will also include interactions with the Malaysian diaspora in Kenya — further strengthening cultural ties and promoting bilateral relations between the two nations.

On the forum, the statement said it serves as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s expertise in the palm oil industry and explore opportunities for collaboration with East African countries.

“The deputy prime minister’s visit underscores Malaysia’s commitment to promoting sustainable palm oil production and strengthening economic ties with Kenya,” it said.