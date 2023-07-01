Gawai meaning incomplete without the word ‘Dayak’, PBDS tells Sikie

SIBU (July 1): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has slammed Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai for saying that it was not necessary to add ‘Dayak’ to ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’.

In a statement today, PBDS Information Chief Andrew Bugie Ipang pointed out that the inclusion of the word ‘Dayak’ when wishing ‘Selamat Hari Gawai Dayak’, gives special meaning to the Gawai celebration as it is only unique to the Dayak people.

“PBDS would like to add here that the meaning and sentiments of Gawai is not complete without the word Dayak as in Selamat Gawai.

“PBDS views this opinion or proposal as the most ridiculous statement from a Dayak YB,” he said.

PBDS was responding to Sikie’s recent statement, where he had opined that the greeting ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ was good enough to signify that the celebration belongs to the Dayaks.

“The word Gawai itself is an Iban Dayak word which means celebration and it is universally known as an Iban word. So just wishing ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ is good enough,” Sikie said then.

On this, Andrew said: “Since Gawai Dayak was officially first celebrated as a state celebration on 1st June 1965, it has always been known as Hari Gawai Dayak ever since.

“Here PBDS would like to ask the Honourable YB and Minister, what is so wrong with the word Dayak as in Selamat Hari Gawai Dayak that the YB Minister wants it dropped?

“Why is he ashamed of the word Dayak? Or is he not a Dayak?” he questioned.

Adding on, he noted that politically, Dayaks are a disunited people, and the proposal to omit the word Dayak should not be taken lightly as it would further erase their identity as Dayaks.

He pointed out that Dayak is generally known as “others (please specify)” in every official government application form.

“Now even the word Dayak is to be deleted as opined by the minister from our own Gawai Dayak festival?” he questioned further.

“We are proud of being Dayak and we should promote it at our own indigenous Dayak festival – Gawai Dayak.

“PBDS is of the opinion that Dayaks do not need to ape the other races in whatever name they wish to call their celebrations, as mentioned by the minister when he talked about Hari Raya celebrated by Muslims.

“May we remind Datuk John Sikie that Hari Raya is a religious celebration and has nothing to do with race. Hence it is not necessary to mention the word Malay,” said Andrew.

He added that this minister does not represent Dayaks in wanting to remove the term Dayak here.

“PBDS would like to remind Datuk John not to lie in his mouth to change or omit the name Dayak which identifies and makes Dayaks unique.

“PBDS believed that the minister had more pressing issues to attend to such as alleviating Dayak’s poverty and education,” said Andrew.