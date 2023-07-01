Good internet coverage in Bau, assures rep

BAU (July 1): Most areas in Bau have good internet connectivity, assures Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

“The internet connectivity is not an issue, but not all areas have enough coverage as there are certain ‘dark spots’ here,” said Henry when met by reporters at the Gawai Open House closing ceremony at Dewan Sri Singai here yesterday.

The geographical features of the mountain or hill range and ravines in certain areas in Bau may affect the internet connectivity, he said.

“This also occurs in any cities – for example in Kuala Lumpur, there are hidden spots or dark spots where you can’t have access to the internet,” he added.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister for Transport gave his assurance that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is working hard to bring in development for the people.