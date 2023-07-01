KLIA incident may only be tip of iceberg

PAPAR (July 1): The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP has urged the Federal Government to investigate the alleged mistreatment of a Chinese tourist at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as revealed by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“We have reasons to believe that the incident is only the tip of the iceberg since our country opened its borders months ago,” he said.

Goh said stern action should be taken against government officers, especially enforcement personnel, who man the entry points into the country if they are found to be guilty of committing such offence.

“We must prevent them from further harming the image of our nation, which will deter foreign tourists from visiting our country,” he said at the Papar Torch Run, which was part of the 38th National Chinese Cultural Festival programme here on Saturday.

At the same time, he said the government must uncover and take action against ‘intermediaries’ or individuals who collude with enforcement officers.

Goh, who is also the president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), said he was shocked by Tiong’s revelation of mistreatment towards the female tourist at KLIA arrival hall.

According to the minister, Goh said the tourist who was detained and had trouble communicating with the Immigration officers, had allegedly been approached by an ‘intermediary’ who demanded RM18,000 in exchange for her freedom.

He added that the tourist’s mobile phone was also confiscated, and she was only given one meal throughout the 15-hour detainment period.

Goh said the ‘intermediary’s’ behaviour was unacceptable, more so after investigation by the minister found that the China national had not committed any offence at all.

He said Immigration is the first entry point for tourists into Malaysia and the bad impression visitors have will affect their experience in our country, no matter how good our food or hotels are.

Tiong has claimed a ‘culture of corruption’ within the Immigration Department’s handling of foreign visitors at KLIA.

The minister claimed that there were Immigration officers who allegedly asked for money in order to release detained foreign tourists, claiming that there were some who allegedly asked for up to RM3,000 to be released from detention including for the flight ticket to return to the country of origin.

He claimed that an additional RM3,000 was sought if the tourist wanted to return to the country of origin immediately using a “special lane”, and RM12,000 was allegedly sought as the cost for visa processing.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin, who was present at the torch run, also urged the government to conduct a thorough probe on the incident in order regain the confidence of foreign tourists.

Chan who is Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, said Tiong as a federal minister could not have fabricated his claims.

With six upcoming state elections in West Malaysia, he said the incident at KLIA was used as a tactic to garner the support of a certain race.

He said harmony is vital in a multiracial country like Malaysia.

He also said that Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) eventually has to be relocated to the outskirts for the sake of development.

Meanwhile,, Goh said Sabah still lags far behind in terms of road, electricity and water supply, as well as delays in the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, we expect our economy to recover but the delays in projects and lack of basic infrastructure are a hindrance to our progress.

“Hence, we hope that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali will realize more of Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) for us to catch up with West Malaysia.”

Goh also called on the set up of an agency to prioritize developments that require immediate attention, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that Sabah and Sarawak will have the authority to approve any development project worth RM50 million or less without needing approval from the federal level.

On the event on Saturday, Goh said Papar is the third stop of the torch run and the flame will be carried to every corner of Sabah to symbolize the promotion of Chinese culture.

“We urge the people to support the National Chinese Cultural Festival in order for Sabah to become an exemplar of moderation, peace and racial harmony in Malaysia, in line with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s Sabah Maju Jaya aspiration.”

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the National Chinese Cultural Festival held in Sabah allows the people to learn more about the vibrant Chinese cultures.

“With cooperation from the state and federal ministries, I am confident that we can organize many more successful festivals to attract foreign tourists who are eager to experience our diverse cultures.

“Such festivals also provide opportunities for small and medium traders to earn additional income,” Armizan said in his speech, which was read by his Political Secretary Ghazali Hajiji.

The 38th National Chinese Cultural Festival organizing chairlady, Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, said the Papar was the third stop of the torch run, after Tawau and Semporna.

Susan, who is also the deputy president of The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), said Papar Torch Run had successfully raised RM60,000 for six local organizations, each of them receiving a donation of RM10,000, in effort to promote the development of religious, cultural and educational bodies in Papar.

The beneficiaries are Papar Thin Nam Tong Chinese Temple, Papar Kong Hock Temple, Papar Buddhist Association, Jen Foo Chung An Hui Tong Xiu Fei Association Papar, Sabah, Tien Nam Shi Temple, Kinarut and Papar Middle School.

She said the torch run will subsequently be held in Tuaran (July 8), Lahad Datu (July 9), Sandakan (July 23), Kudat (July 29), Kota Kinabalu (Aug 20), Keningau and Tenom (Sept 24), Ranau (Sept 25) before reaching the summit of Mount Kinabalu on Sept 26.

Also present at the event were Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, Hokkien Association, Papar Sabah president Tan Chuan Wah and Papar Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Cheoh High Weal.