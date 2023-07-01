La Promenade Mall hosts Community Matters workshop this weekend

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 1): La Promenade Mall is hosting a Community Matters workshop from today (July 1) till July 2 to support non-government organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak.

Among the NGOs involved in the event include Hope Place, Bodhi Counselling Centre, Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS), Sarawak AIDS Concern Society (SACS), Mentari Samarahan and Helping Hand Penans.

“The charitable body will be giving talks and exhibitions on HIV awareness, domestic violence, gender equality and rural craft,” Hock Seng Lee (HSL) said in a statement.

Among activities conducted during the event include Hope Place’s Art Workshop, SWWS’ talk on domestic violence, Mental Health Awareness by Mentari Samarahan, HIV/AIDS Awareness: Stigma and Discrimination by SACS; Child Protection and Safety Module by Bodhi Counselling Centre, and Decoupage Workshop by Helping Hands Penan.

Meanwhile in the statement, HSL also announced an ongoing six-month long collaboration with the Health Ministry on a mental health outreach programme.

HSL said the collaboration started three months ago with the setting up of an outreach centre at La Promenade Mall here.

Medical professionals and volunteers from the Sentosa Hospital have been running a three-time a week clinic at HSL’s community mall.

The programme comes under the Health Ministry’s Mentari Malaysia initiative, which seeks to improve outreach and re-integration of people with mental challenges – and La Promenade was selected as the ministry wanted to reach the Samarahan, which has a population of about 200,000.

HSL said it is expanding the collaboration with the ministry.

It also announced that another outreach centre will be set up at HSL’s Eden Centre 3, which is located along the Pan Borneo Highway, near Padawan.

“The company has long been a supporter of community matters under our CSR programme called ‘Healthy Bodies, Happy Minds’,” said senior corporate communications manager Jennifer Tang.

“Many of us in HSL come from humble origins and all of us have benefitted from a helping hand at some point in our lives. Our CSR efforts are based on that belief. We like to keep the virtuous cycle moving along,” Tang said.

Frequent HSL collaborator, social media influencer Ngek Tsai, is a proud supporter.

“HSL deserves applause for supporting mental health. The company is walking the talk on its aims to support community matters. Mentari is an outreach programme that will greatly benefit society in more ways than one. Mental health is so important.

“Over a year ago, I did a video to promote HSL’s CSR efforts. I highlighted Helping Hands Penan, Sarawak Women for Women Society, Hope Place, and more — all NGOs that HSL is housing for free at La Promenade.

“l am proud to be associated with HSL,” he added.