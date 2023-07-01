Lorong Cherry 10 park upgrading complete, says Pelawan rep

SIBU (July 1): The upgrading of the park in Lorong Cherry 10 is complete, said Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang.

In a statement, it was revealed the upgrading project costing RM200,000 was under the Pelawan Rural Transformation Project (RTP).

The four-month project commenced on Feb 9.

The park was officially handed over to the Sibu Municipal Council in the presence of Tiang, who is also Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Tiang said he had already completed the upgrading projects on four parks in the constituency, which are located at Lorong Cherry, Jalan Lim Han Swee, Jalan Kwong Ann and Jalan Wawasan.

“This is only the first phase of the upgrading projects. After this, the focus is primarily on improving the park’s drainage system and other basic facilities, as well as adding new facilities,” he said.