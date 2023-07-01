Making Kiulu a sport fishing tourism hub

KIULU (July 1): Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Ministet Datuk Joniston Bangkuai envisions Kiulu, with its picturesque river, as a tourism hub for sport fishing enthusiasts.

Recognising sport fishing as a unique and niche activity, Joniston believed that it has the potential to become an exclusive tourism package, much like bird watching.

He said Kiulu is an ideal location for promoting sport fishing with its renowned reputation as a destination for rural community-based tourism and its picturesque river, where the traditional ‘tagal’ system is practiced.

“I envision Kiulu transforming into a hub for promoting sport fishing, and perhaps become a pilot for such initiative throughout the State.

“Once we validate its feasibility and success, we can expand this initiative to other districts as well,” he told villagers at the Kampung Kitapol Kaamatan celebration here on Friday.

Present was Tuaran member of parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is also chairman of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

Joniston emphasised the importance of fostering discussions among ‘tagal’ caretakers to effectively promote sport fishing in the area.

He urged them to collaborate in preparing necessary paperwork and devising effective strategies that align with the principles of the ‘tagal’ practice, with a particular focus on the catch and release concept.

This approach ensures the preservation of the river’s fish population, which is meant for community consumption during specific periods, he explained.

“Sport fishing is a unique activity that has the potential to become a captivating tourism attraction.

“There is a growing demand for this recreational activity, especially among those who enjoy fishing as a leisure pursuit and are willing to spend a few nights,” he added.

Joniston further highlighted that sport fishing is also a popular activity among corporate companies, who opt for rural destinations for team-building or family day outings.

The tagal concept refers to the sustainable management of river resources through regulated fishing seasons and areas.

“It will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the ecosystem while enabling tourists to experience the thrill of sport fishing in Kiulu,” Joniston added.