Man, son cheat death as vehicle bursts into flames in Sibu

SIBU (July 1): A 33-year-old male driver and his three-year-old son had their lucky star to thank for as they managed to escape to safety in a nick of time when their vehicle caught fire at Jalan Oya here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the vehicle was almost 100 per cent burnt in the incident.

A distress call was received at 5.28pm and a team of firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“The driver, a 33-year-old man and his three-year-old son managed to save themselves.

“Firefighters use water from the fire engine to extinguish the fire.

“There were no injuries or fatalities involved,” said Bomba.

The operation ended at 6.10pm.