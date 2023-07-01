Miri division health office issues 617 compounds for smoking offences from Jan 1-June 30

MIRI (July 1): The Miri Division Health Office issued a total of 617 compounds totalling RM153,850 between Jan 1-June 30 this year in enforcement activities related to the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

In a statement, it said it conducted 308 operations – of which, 192 were routine operations and 116 were integrated operations with other agencies.

From their operations, it found food premises, shopping complexes and airports were the top three premises involving smoking offences in non-smoking areas.

“The Miri DHO would like to remind that 23 places have been gazetted as non-smoking areas: eateries or air-conditioned shops, hospitals or clinics, public transport stops, airports, government premises, areas used for assembly in a building, shopping complexes, gas stations and others.

“Members of the public, particularly smokers, are reminded to be aware of and to abide by the laws or regulations set by the government – especially on the ban on smoking in non-smoking areas as the ban aims to protect the public from the adverse effects of cigarette smoke,” it said.

It also called for cooperation from premises or business owners and staff to ensure the ban on smoking in food premises or air-conditioned shops is observed by their customers.