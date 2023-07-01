Passenger dies in head-on crash at Jalan Bakam in Miri

MIRI (July 1): A 33-year-old woman passenger died after the car she travelled in collided head-on with a lorry at Jalan Bakam here on Friday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a report on the incident was received by police around 2.30pm on Friday.

“Investigation at the scene found that the car that was driven by a 32-year-old man lost control and skidded into the opposite lane before crashing into a lorry,” he said in a statement.

The accident had caused major damage to the left side of the car and the front side of the lorry.

Seven personnel from Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Central Station were dispatched to the location to extricate two of the victims who were stuck in the driver and passenger seats, he added.

“The accident resulted in the death of a woman passenger, whereas the car driver and three other passengers aged between one and six suffered serious injuries. The injured are now being treated at Miri Hospital,” he said.

Earlier, the car was travelling from Kampung Angus towards Miri, while the lorry was heading towards Bintulu.

He added that an investigation will be conducted under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987.