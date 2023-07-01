RM30 mln flagpole symbol of extravagance, says DAP Sarawak chief

KUCHING (July 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen hits out at the Sarawak’s government flagpole project which he deems as a symbol of extravagance.

Citing the flagpole which is said to have cost RM30 million and the state’s most expensive erection of a structure ever, he said this shows the non-accountability of the state government.

“That (flagpole) project is something that leaves you wondering. It is a symbol of pride for (Sarawak Premier) Abang Jo to have the tallest flagpole in South East Asia,” said Chong.

“However, looking at it, I can see that it is actually not that tall, yet it costs RM30 million. For me, this is a symbol of extravagance and a symbol of non-accountability.

“Why do I say that? For RM30 million, I think that is the most expensive erection ever,” he said of the flagpole overlooking the Sarawak River.

Chong said this in his speech during the Sarawak Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak 2023 Convention at DAP headquarters here today.

The flagpole is said to be 99m-tall, four metres higher than the nation’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur.

In February, the Sarawak Premier’s Office said the RM30 million project was funded by a private company as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) to mark Sarawak’s 60th anniversary as a founding partner in the formation of Malaysia.

The name of the company has yet to be revealed.

Adding on, Chong remarked the flagpole project as an over conventional engineering project as described by his engineer friend.

“With RM30 million, you can build three schools that can cater to more than 1,000 students per school.

“The RM1 billion debt to the federal government during the 32-month government has not been fully utilised, whereby there are delays in projects for upgrading of schools and yet, they (government) have this RM30 million to build this flagpole project,” he said.