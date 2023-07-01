Sabahan singer-songwriter defies expectations

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Malaysian-Sabahan singer-songwriter Velvet Aduk has released her latest English single, “What Are You Doing With Someone Else’s Husband?”.

The soulful and captivating track made its debut on 30th June 2023.

“This song is dedicated to all those who have experienced pain or are currently going through difficult times,” said the singer.

While Velvet is known for her releases in the Sabahan dialect or Malay language, she has defied expectations by venturing into the realm of English music.

“What Are You Doing With Someone Else’s Husband?” is not going to be her only English song this year.

This song serves as a precursor to her upcoming album, which will feature 14 songs. The album is scheduled for release in September 2023.

Velvet’s passion for music shines through in her songwriting process, as she explains, “I write to please my soul, and making music is something I love doing.”

In 2021, amidst the pandemic, Velvet independently released an English song titled “Plain White-T,” which she described as “just for fun,” without any expectations attached.

This approach extends to her latest release, as she embraces the freedom of creativity.

The success of Velvet’s previous English songs, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Christmas Is Coming,” released in 2022 and 2019 respectively, surprised her as they gained significant support from listeners worldwide, transcending borders beyond Malaysia.

She attributes this success to the accessibility of online distribution platforms, stating that it has made it easier for independent artists, like her, to promote their music.

Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube have revolutionized the music industry, leveling the playing field for musicians of all backgrounds.

Getting back to her upcoming album, Velvet expresses her dedication to completing her first full-blown English album and looks forward to its release.

The digital release of the album is scheduled for September this year, accompanied by a listening party and a showcase event. Velvet shares her excitement and nervousness, stating, “I have never been so thrilled to release this piece of art to the public. I hope my music and my lyrics inspire souls out there, whoever you are, and perhaps encourage them in some way.”