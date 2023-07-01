Sarawak journalists reminded of role in fostering unity

MIRI (July 1): Journalists are reminded that it is not only important to promote the unique culture and tradition of all races, but also to celebrate them as a symbol of unity.

The reminder came from the president of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA), Chai Chon Chin, who also said journalists have important roles to play in helping to promote and preserve the uniqueness of the multiracial community here.

“Celebrating differences especially in various celebrations and festive occasions has been a pillar of unity since time immemorial.

“Therefore, we (journalists) also play a role in continuing to promote the uniqueness of cultures and traditions of the various races in Sarawak,” he said in his address at the NSJA Gawai Dayak Night 2023 on Thursday night.

On the dinner gathering, Chai said it provided opportunities for journalists of all races to celebrate Gawai Dayak, irrespective of their cultural differences and religious background.

“So, let us all take this opportunity to celebrate one of our cultural heritages and work together to build a brighter future for all of us, especially our younger generations,” he added.

Earlier, the event’s organising chairlady Noriza Jau in her welcoming address said even though the gathering was just a simple one, she hoped that it also served as a platform for the journalists from various media organisations to foster closer ties.

Meanwhile, the dinner was attended by over 30 NSJA members and the programme included various fun activities such as friendly games, karaoke and lucky draws.

Also attending the dinner held at Restaurant Mak at Jinhold Hotel & Serviced Apartment here was NSJA deputy president Rosemaria Buma.