SUPP launches mobile service to serve Bawang Assan residents

SIBU (July 1): SUPP Bawang Assan will hold its ‘N53 Mobile Service 2U’ programme on July 2 this Sunday.

Its Community and Development Committee chairman Kevin Lau is scheduled to meet the public between 9am to 10.30am at the YCS company building beside Jalan Boi Ing.

In a press statement, Lau said he is concerned with issues of community development and welfare of the residents and welcomes those with queries or in need of assistance to come forward during the session.

The councillor from Sibu Rural District Council (STDC) said he would be at the programme with his SUPP service team.

Lau added he would be coming down to Bawang Assan on a regular basis together with other SRDC councillors, community leaders and the SUPP Bawang Assan mobile service team.

“We hope to solve issues related to development and community as our aim is to merge into the community so that we can serve the residents effectively and efficiently,” he said.