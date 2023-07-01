Tasik Biru rep: GKCDA to focus on tourism, socio-economic projects

BAU (July 1): Development projects under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) will be focusing on tourism and socio-economic activities, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the objective is to improve the livelihood and standard of living of the people in Greater Kuching.

“Infrastructure-wise in Bau, in Tasik Biru, with the allocation of the Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs), most of the areas here are well-connected. We have the roads, what we need now is (to boost) tourism.

“Since we have all the roads, we need socio-economic activities. We cannot keep building roads but there’s no activity done. So, we need those kinds of activities to upgrade the (living) standard of the people,” he added.

He said this when met by reporters at the Gawai closing ceremony held at Dewan Sri Singai in Kampung Sudoh here yesterday afternoon.

On June 28, a meeting was held on development projects coordination under GKCDA that was chaired by Henry alongside GKCDA chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

In his Facebook page, he said most of the projects to be implemented under the agency include the construction of village roads, the opening of new tourism and recreational areas, as well as other projects involving the socio-economic development of the local areas.

At the event, Henry presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants totalling RM1,006,463 to 50 recipients.