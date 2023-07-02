800 brave heavy rain to make Matang Warrior Survivor Trail Run a success

KUCHING (July 2): Some 800 individuals braved the heavy rain this morning to make the Matang Warrior Survivor Trail Run a success.

Organised by the Malaysian Scouts Association Sarawak Branch, these runners took part in the event divided into four categories namely 2km, 5km, 10km and 20km.

Sarawak Scout Council president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom performed the flag-off ceremony for the 10km, 5km and 2km categories at the Matang Scout Camp in Kubah National Park here.

According to him, this marked the second year such pogramme was held.

Mawan said he was very moved by the encouraging response in light of the unpromising weather.

“We are touched by the enthusiasm shown by the participants who continued to run despite the rain.

“Looking at the success of this programme, we cannot wait to organise something bigger, not just a run but also from a tourism point of view with the cooperation and assistance of other agencies from the state government,” he said.

It is understood that the programme was organised with an aim of promoting awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy ecosystem among the community, especially the youths.

It also served to promote the Matang Scout Camp as a preferred destination for sports and recreational events.

Abang Jamadi Rosli emerged champion in the men’s 20km category while the same honour for the women’s category went to siblings Lim Siat Fah and Lim Siat Hiong, each of whom received cash prize worth RM600.

Among those present were Sarawak Scout Council deputy president Dato Mohamad Safri Abdillah and Chief Commissioner of Sarawak State Scouts Captain Zainuddin Tan Sri Hamdan.