After tourism minister’s KLIA controversy, PM Anwar makes surprise visit to Terminal 1’s Customs and Immigration officers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today made a surprise visit to the Customs and Immigration officers of Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 1.

His visit, which lasted 30 minutes, happened at around 12.20pm ahead of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s arrival from Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that Anwar was not accompanied by any ministers or department heads and that he interacted only with the Customs and Immigration officers who were on duty at the time.

This came after Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing made headlines earlier this week after apparently forcing his way into the arrival hall of KLIA’s Terminal 1 without a valid pass.

Anwar said the Cabinet will discuss the incident as well as the ensuing allegations made by Tiong on Wednesday.

“But generally, the majority of Immigration officers here perform their duties well. However, there are a few who might be problematic or make mistakes. Appropriate action will be taken against those officers.

“Right now, I am just looking at the steps taken so far, and the Customs and Immigration Department have given me a very good and positive response,” Anwar said briefly at the end of his surprise visit.

He said the aim of the investigation would be to weed out any corrupt elements from within the system.

On Friday, Tiong issued a statement explaining that he was at the arrival hall of KLIA’s Terminal 1 on a work visit and that he had a valid pass at that time.

The Bintulu MP also claimed to have been informed that Immigration officers had allegedly demanded RM3,000 from foreign tourists to secure their release from detention.

He further claimed that an additional RM3,000 was sought if the tourists wanted to return to their country of origin immediately using a “special lane”, along with RM12,000 as the cost for visa processing.

Separately, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed it had commenced investigations into the allegations of corruption involving Immigration officers as raised by Tiong.

Affirming the matter, the agency’s Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, urged the public to refrain from speculation. — Malay Mail